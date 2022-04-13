ajc logo
X

Atlanta United’s Luiz Araujo questionable for Cincinnati on Saturday

022722 : Atlanta United attacker Luiz De Araujo scores a goal past Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia to take a 1-0 lead but was injured on the play and had to come out in a MLS soccer match on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

caption arrowCaption
022722 : Atlanta United attacker Luiz De Araujo scores a goal past Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia to take a 1-0 lead but was injured on the play and had to come out in a MLS soccer match on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Winger Luiz Araujo was upgraded to “questionable” on Atlanta United’s injury report issued Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s game against Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Araujo, a Designated Player, suffered a hamstring injury after scoring in the season-opening game against Sporting KC. He rejoined the team’s training Tuesday. Araujo had been listed as “out” for the past five games.

Also listed as questionable were midfielders Emerson Hyndman, who has yet to play this season because he is recovering from ACL surgery performed last summer, and Matheus Rossetto, who suffered a hamstring injury two games ago at D.C. United.

Listed as “out” are striker Josef Martinez (knee), midfielder Ozzie Alonso (knee), winger Machop Chol (leg) and backup goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira (Achilles).

Cincinnati listed Ronald Matarrita (ankle) and Kenneth Vermeer (leg) as “out.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ronaldo Cisneros pledges to improve for Atlanta United
Mexico will play Paraguay at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Luiz Araujo rejoins Atlanta United’s training
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top