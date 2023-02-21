Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey likes new MLS playoff format

Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey said the format should add interest because important games will be broadcast around the world on Apple, the league’s new streaming partner. Another interesting aspect will be that the best-of-three series will be scheduled for different days, so that there will be soccer streaming on different nights, similar to the NBA and NHL playoffs.

“I think American sports fans love playoffs,” Lagerwey said. “And if you talk about the intensity and the passion, probably the best playoff game ever in the last MLS Cup, right? I mean, literally couldn’t have asked for more than that.

“So I think putting that on display that is different than the rest of what the rest of the world does, right? Everything else is, the (English Premier League) season, say what you want. That season, that’s often over before we get to the last week, right? And it’s always ordered, and there’s four or five teams that compete for it. And those are the same every year, right? This is a much more dramatic, much more balanced format.”

The format used last season had eight teams from each conference qualify. Lagerwey said he didn’t think adding one more team waters down the format, noting the number of teams that qualify for the postseason in MLB, NFL, NHL and college basketball.

“The TV wants playoff games, TV is the money that fuels all this stuff,” Lagerwey said. “So the TV says, ‘This is what our audience wants.’ And to be fair, you’re listening to what the fans are telling the TV providers that these are the games they want to watch.”

Lagerwey said he hopes the team finishes higher than eighth, but hosting a playoff game is the goal. The team hasn’t hosted a playoff game since 2019. The team has failed to qualify for the playoffs in two of the past three seasons. It won the MLS Cup in 2018. Six teams qualified from each conference that season. The first round was knockout, with the next two rounds home-and-home followed by a single-game championship. Atlanta United defeated Portland for its title.

“If you want to talk about, again, about growing the fan base, invigorating the fan base, you’ve got to play games that matter in front of your home fans, and you’ve got to win them,” Lagerwey said. “And so I think that’s that opportunity. That’s still the goal.”

The expanded playoff format also means more games, which could be a tough ask for MLS rosters that are capped at 30 players.

Using Atlanta United as an example, the regular season is scheduled to be 34 games. The Leagues Cup, featuring MLS teams against LIGA MX, could mean as many as seven more games, plus as many as six more in the U.S. Open Cup, and seven more in the MLS playoffs. Atlanta United could play as many as 54 games. Other teams that qualified for the Champions League could play as many as 61.

Lagerwey said the team anticipates playing at least 40 games this season. To handle the load, Lagerwey said the key is rotate in the younger players during league games. Atlanta United has seven Homegrown signees and two draft picks on its roster. Lagerwey referenced models of “nine and two” or “eight and three” in which two or three less experienced players start alongside eight or nine veteran players. He said models show there is no perceptible drop-off in results when this model is used. He said it’s one they used at his previous franchise, Seattle.

“When we talk about the foundation of the club, from a player-development perspective, we don’t want to just sign these kids and have them on the roster, we need to give them a role, need to carefully define those roles,” Lagerwey said. “And those roles need to be limited, right? We need to be very, very structured in terms of what responsibilities we give that player. And so it’s incumbent upon us to put these young players in positions to succeed.”

Lagerwey said consistently playing the less experienced players should solve the number-of-games issue and keep the more experienced players fresh, which should reduce the probability of injuries. Plus, minutes will increase the value of the less experienced players because they will be systematically exposed to the strategies and tactics.

“If you put them with eight or nine vets, you have enough structure in the team always around them that now they can perform in their limited role, they can be successful, that builds their confidence,” Lagerwey said. “And then hopefully, again, culturally, we build that in. Now all of a sudden, we can play six, or eight or 10 of these kids as opposed to two of them.”

