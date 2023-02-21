Atlanta United acquires money in trade with Orlando

Atlanta United acquired $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Orlando on Tuesday in exchange for an International roster slot.
The funds covered the acquisition of striker Miguel Berry, who was acquired by the Five Stripes in a trade with D.C. United. That move was confirmed by the franchise Monday.
The trade for Berry completes Atlanta United’s roster, according to President Garth Lagerwey. He said the team liked Berry, who will back up new signee Giorgos Giakoumakis, for his durability, with the expectation that the team will play between 40-45 games this season.
“We think both fit this big, physical profile that are good complementary players that are going to make the other guys around them better,” he said.
Atlanta United will open its MLS season Saturday by hosting San Jose at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Lagerwey said the team will have 18 senior roster players. He said the team is going with 18, instead of the full 20, so that each of the 18 can be paid more.
Lagerwey said the team also is working on securing green cards for a few of its international players. Lagerwey said he hopes the work is completed within the next four to five days. Rosters must be compliant with league rules by Friday.
Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule
Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.
March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox
March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.
March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox
May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.
May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.
May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1
June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox
July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.
July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA
