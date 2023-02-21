BreakingNews
Police, GBI respond to teen’s death at Peachtree City apartments
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Atlanta United acquires money in trade with Orlando

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Atlanta United acquired $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Orlando on Tuesday in exchange for an International roster slot.

The funds covered the acquisition of striker Miguel Berry, who was acquired by the Five Stripes in a trade with D.C. United. That move was confirmed by the franchise Monday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

The trade for Berry completes Atlanta United’s roster, according to President Garth Lagerwey. He said the team liked Berry, who will back up new signee Giorgos Giakoumakis, for his durability, with the expectation that the team will play between 40-45 games this season.

“We think both fit this big, physical profile that are good complementary players that are going to make the other guys around them better,” he said.

Atlanta United will open its MLS season Saturday by hosting San Jose at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Lagerwey said the team will have 18 senior roster players. He said the team is going with 18, instead of the full 20, so that each of the 18 can be paid more.

Lagerwey said the team also is working on securing green cards for a few of its international players. Lagerwey said he hopes the work is completed within the next four to five days. Rosters must be compliant with league rules by Friday.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Eli White hopes offensive tweaks help him earn spot on Braves’ roster 18h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Ozuna says mind clear, arm strong, and critical Braves fans ignored

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech’s Jake DeLeo named national player of week after 3-homer weekend
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How Joe Jiménez regained confidence after two rough seasons
23h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How Joe Jiménez regained confidence after two rough seasons
23h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Baltimore Ravens to introduce Todd Monken on Tuesday
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Atlanta United: Determining success or failure
MLS predicted standings for 2023 season
Atlanta United: By the numbers
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
American Dream For Rent: Investors slam tenants with fees, evictions
How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top