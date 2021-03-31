Atlanta United’s Ibarra: I’m a player with a lot of fight

Franco Ibarra was once a ballboy for Argentinos Juniors when Gabriel Heinze was its manager in 2016-17.
Five years later, Ibarra, 19, is competing for playing time as a midfielder under Heinze at Atlanta United.
“I’ve been preparing for this opportunity to be a professional soccer player my whole life,” he said.
Ibarra was signed from Juniors after he made 11 appearances from 2019-21. Expected to compete for playing time with Santiago Sosa as a defensive midfielder, he is instead playing more as an attacking midfielder in Heinze’s 4-3-3 system. Competing for playing time in that group is Emerson Hyndman.
He said he is adjusting to the position and working to improve his movements off the ball.
“The good part so far is how good our group is,” he said. “It’s a team with a different style than what I was playing in Argentina. We want to have the ball.”
When presented the chance to join the club, Ibarra said he didn’t hesitate because he said it has a reputation of developing and moving players to Europe, which is a part his ambition that includes one day playing for Argentina in the World Cup.
That Heinze wanted him made the move “satisfying.”
Ibarra said his playing role models include Javier Mascherano, Casemiro and Sergio Busquets, as well as Enzo Perez.
“I’m a player like that with a lot of fight,” he said.