Atlanta United’s Ibarra: I’m a player with a lot of fight

“The good part so far is how good our group is,” he said. “It’s a team with a different style than what I was playing in Argentina. We want to have the ball.”

When presented the chance to join the club, Ibarra said he didn’t hesitate because he said it has a reputation of developing and moving players to Europe, which is a part his ambition that includes one day playing for Argentina in the World Cup.

That Heinze wanted him made the move “satisfying.”

Ibarra said his playing role models include Javier Mascherano, Casemiro and Sergio Busquets, as well as Enzo Perez.

“I’m a player like that with a lot of fight,” he said.