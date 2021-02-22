Atlanta United acquires Ibarra

Atlanta United confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Franco Ibarra on Monday.
Ibarra, 19, joins from Argentinos Juniors. The player confirmed he had joined the club more than three weeks ago.
Ibarra made just 11 appearances for Juniors. He will join a midfield that includes Santiago Sosa and Mo Adams.
“Franco has only begun to scratch the surface of his ability and we’re pleased to add a young player of his quality to our group,” Atlanta United vice president Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “Although only 19 years old, he already broke through Argentinos Juniors First Team in November and experienced some big matches during their league season. He’s an aggressive, athletic midfielder and we’re excited to watch his development and progression continue at Atlanta United.”
Ibarra will occupy an international slot on the club’s roster. He joins Fernando Meza, Jurgen Damm, Marcelino Moreno, Lisandro Lopez, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa, Ronald Hernandez and Anton Walkes on that list.
Atlanta United’s roster
Goalkeepers (2): Brad Guzan, Alec Kann
Defenders (9): Mikey Ambrose, George Bello, George Campbell, Franco Escobar*, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Fernando Meza**, Efrain Morales, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes
Midfielders (10): Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco, Machop Chol, Jürgen Damm, Emerson Hyndman, Franco Ibarra, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa, Tyler Wolff
Forwards (5): Jackson Conway, Erik Lopez, Lisando López, Josef Martinez, Erick Torres
* — On loan to Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina; ** — On loan to Defensa y Justicia