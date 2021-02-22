X

Atlanta United acquires Ibarra

January 25, 2019 Marietta - Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra speaks during a press conference at the Childrenâs Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta on Friday, January 25, 2019. Atlanta United introduced Gonzalo âPityâ Martinez to the media on Friday during a formal press conference at the Childrenâs Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. The attacking midfielder was a key part of River Plateâs run to the 2018 Copa Libertadores title, South Americaâs top international club competition, and scored the final goal in River Plateâs 3-1 victory in Leg 2 against rivals Boca Juniors to win the final 5-3 on aggregate on Dec. 10. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
January 25, 2019 Marietta - Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra speaks during a press conference at the Childrenâs Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta on Friday, January 25, 2019. Atlanta United introduced Gonzalo âPityâ Martinez to the media on Friday during a formal press conference at the Childrenâs Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. The attacking midfielder was a key part of River Plateâs run to the 2018 Copa Libertadores title, South Americaâs top international club competition, and scored the final goal in River Plateâs 3-1 victory in Leg 2 against rivals Boca Juniors to win the final 5-3 on aggregate on Dec. 10. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United | 19 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Franco Ibarra on Monday.

Ibarra, 19, joins from Argentinos Juniors. The player confirmed he had joined the club more than three weeks ago.

Ibarra made just 11 appearances for Juniors. He will join a midfield that includes Santiago Sosa and Mo Adams.

“Franco has only begun to scratch the surface of his ability and we’re pleased to add a young player of his quality to our group,” Atlanta United vice president Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “Although only 19 years old, he already broke through Argentinos Juniors First Team in November and experienced some big matches during their league season. He’s an aggressive, athletic midfielder and we’re excited to watch his development and progression continue at Atlanta United.”

Ibarra will occupy an international slot on the club’s roster. He joins Fernando Meza, Jurgen Damm, Marcelino Moreno, Lisandro Lopez, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa, Ronald Hernandez and Anton Walkes on that list.

Atlanta United’s roster

Goalkeepers (2): Brad Guzan, Alec Kann

Defenders (9): Mikey Ambrose, George Bello, George Campbell, Franco Escobar*, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Fernando Meza**, Efrain Morales, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes

Midfielders (10): Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco, Machop Chol, Jürgen Damm, Emerson Hyndman, Franco Ibarra, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa, Tyler Wolff

Forwards (5): Jackson Conway, Erik Lopez, Lisando López, Josef Martinez, Erick Torres

* — On loan to Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina; ** — On loan to Defensa y Justicia

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.