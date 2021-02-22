Atlanta United acquires Ibarra

“Franco has only begun to scratch the surface of his ability and we’re pleased to add a young player of his quality to our group,” Atlanta United vice president Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “Although only 19 years old, he already broke through Argentinos Juniors First Team in November and experienced some big matches during their league season. He’s an aggressive, athletic midfielder and we’re excited to watch his development and progression continue at Atlanta United.”

Ibarra will occupy an international slot on the club’s roster. He joins Fernando Meza, Jurgen Damm, Marcelino Moreno, Lisandro Lopez, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa, Ronald Hernandez and Anton Walkes on that list.