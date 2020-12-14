Atlanta United’s Damm believes team can upset Club America

Jurgen Damm, whether on his social media channels or interviews, always seems refreshingly optimistic.
On Monday, he cranked the sunshine meter from 10 to 11 with this:
“If we play that way (as in a previous game) and we score the chances that we have I have a feeling we can win this game,” he said about Atlanta United’s game Wednesday against Club America in the second leg of their Champions League series.
Damm must be optimistic because Atlanta United trails after the first leg 3-0. Club America is one of the biggest clubs in the Western Hemisphere. Atlanta United and scoring goals went together during the MLS season about as well as pumpkin spices and beer don’t every year that concoction is rolled out.
Damm supports his belief, which was echoed by teammate Miles Robinson during an interview Monday, with this, which is much grounded in facts: There is a lot of pressure on Club America to win the Champions League because its season in Mexico’s first division isn’t going as well as it hoped. It finished the Apertura in third place. It was recently eliminated in the Apertura tournament quarterfinals by rival Chivas by a 3-1 aggregate score.
Damm knows what he’s talking about: he played in LIGA MX from 2012-20 and is aware of Club America’s stature and presence in Mexico.
“They will come knowing if they don’t win it will not be good for the club,” Damm said. “We have everything in our favor.”
Additionally, Atlanta United will return to Orlando to compete on fields it has played on before. Its roster includes players such as Damm, Marcelino Moreno and Erik Lopez who weren’t on the roster back in March when the Five Stripes were beaten at Estadio Azteca.
“If we trust us, we can score three goals, it’s possible,” he said.
Atlanta United upcoming games
Wednesday vs. Club America in second leg of Champions League quarterfinals. Atlanta United trails 3-0 after the first leg.
―
Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts
Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com