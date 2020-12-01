X

Atlanta United will play Club America on Dec. 16

Atlanta United midfielder Eric Remedi #5 dribbles the ball during the first half of the first leg match between Atlanta United FC and Club America in the quarterfinal round of the 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, on Wednesday March 11, 2020. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United | 39 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United will play Club America at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 in Orlando, Fla.

The game is the second leg of the quarterfinal series in the CONCACAF Champions League. Atlanta United trails 3-0 after the first leg played in Mexico City.

Atlanta United’s players began training for the game Monday after two weeks off following the end of its MLS season.

The team released its 35-man provisional roster for the Champions League game Nov. 20, and the 25-man roster is scheduled to be released Monday.

The schedule:

Dec. 15

Quarterfinals

8 p.m. Montreal Impact (CAN) vs CD Olimpia (HON)

10:30 p.m. Tigres UANL (MEX) vs New York City FC (USA)

Dec. 16

Quarterfinals

8 p.m. Atlanta United FC (USA) vs Club America (MEX)

10:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC (USA) vs Cruz Azul (MEX)

Dec. 19

Semifinals

8 p.m. Montreal Impact (CAN) or CD Olimpia (HON) vs Tigres UANL (MEX) or New York City FC (USA)

10:30 p.m. Atlanta United FC (USA) or Club America (MEX) vs Los Angeles FC (USA) or Cruz Azul (MEX)

Dec. 22

Final

10 p.m. Winner semifinal No. 1 vs Winner semifinal No. 2

