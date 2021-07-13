Atlanta United’s Campbell, Wolff focusing on staying focused

Staying focused is the focus of two of Atlanta United’s least experienced players as the team navigates some of its more challenging times.
Midfielder Tyler Wolff, 18 years old, and centerback George Campbell, 20, have become contributors for manager Gabriel Heinze as the team tries to fight through the loss of numerous players to injuries or call-ups to national teams.
Wolff started the past two games and seems likely to start Saturday’s game against New England.
“Throughout the season, it’s hard to get minutes,” Wolff said. “There have been a lot of injuries. Staying focused within the team the whole time and trying to complete the message that Gabbi has each week for us (is the goal).”
Campbell came off the bench in the first half of Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Nashville and may get more minutes against the Revolution. It was just his second appearance with the first team in a league game and first this season. He did play as a sub in the first Champions League game this season at Alajuelense.
“It’s all about keeping the mentality ready,” he said. “Concentrating on the game, knowing the tactics, knowing your role and doing what you have to do.”
The players each had things that were positive.
Wolff said he feels that he is adapting to the difference in speed between playing for Atlanta United 2 in the USL and the first team in MLS. He said that Heinze watches game film with him in a one-on-one setting and that is also helping him learn. Wolff said his dad, Austin coach and Stone Mountain native Josh Wolff, keeps telling him to have fun. In his two appearance, he has completed an average of 83 percent of his passes and created one chance.
“I’m having fun,” he said. “It’s a great experience with this team and these players.”
Campbell said he thought he read the game well, resulting in several interceptions. Similar to Miles Robinson, who missed the Nashville game and will miss several more because he was called up to the U.S. men’s national team, Campbell attempted several long passes against Nashville. He completed 78.8 percent of all of his passes against Nashville. He said it’s a skill that he works on after training sessions. He said he has yet to speak to Robinson about his performance against Nashville.
“Focusing on what I can control and work on is the most important,” he said. “When you get a chance, take it.”
Heinze said he is pleased with the work done by all of the inexperienced players.
“... the most important thing for me is the players who are not used to playing, they performed like they were with the group before,” he said. “What they did is something very important in my profession as a coach.”
