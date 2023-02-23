Atlanta United will honor Anton Walkes on Saturday

The players will wear T-shirts with AW on them during the procession to the match. There will be a moment of silence before the game. The supporters groups also created a tifo to honor Walkes that will be unveiled in the minutes before the match, which is scheduled to kick off at 7:39 p.m.

Walkes made 70 appearances at Atlanta United in 2017, and 2020-21. He was selected by Charlotte in the expansion draft before the 2022 season. He scored four goals with three assists for Atlanta United. He was killed at age 25 in a boating accident in South Florida in January.