Atlanta United will honor Anton Walkes on Saturday

Atlanta United will honor former player Anton Walkes in several ways before Saturday’s season-opening game against San Jose at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The players will wear T-shirts with AW on them during the procession to the match. There will be a moment of silence before the game. The supporters groups also created a tifo to honor Walkes that will be unveiled in the minutes before the match, which is scheduled to kick off at 7:39 p.m.
Walkes made 70 appearances at Atlanta United in 2017, and 2020-21. He was selected by Charlotte in the expansion draft before the 2022 season. He scored four goals with three assists for Atlanta United. He was killed at age 25 in a boating accident in South Florida in January.
The players wore black armbands with AW on them at Chattanooga in their first friendly of the exhibition season. Manager Gonzalo Pineda and his staff have continued to wear the armbands during exhibition games.
“Anton was a big part of Atlanta United, and you don’t need too much time to fall in love with that kid that was full of passion and love for the game, love for the teammates,” Pineda said after that match against Chattanooga. “He always brought fun into the locker room and good vibes. So that’s the best way we can honor Anton Walkes is living by his values and the way he used to put the mood in the locker room, I think is the best way we can honor him.”
Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule
Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.
March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox
March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.
March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox
May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.
May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.
May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1
June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox
July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.
July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA
