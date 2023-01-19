Former Atlanta United player Anton Walkes dead at 25

Walkes, who made 70 appearances in two separate stints with Atlanta United, was seriously injured after two boats crashed near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Walkes was found unconscious at the crash site and received CPR from Miami Fire Rescue, but he ultimately died from his injuries Thursday morning.

Atlanta United released this statement Thursday: “Anton was the epitome of a great teammate with a personality that lit up every room he entered. He will be deeply missed by all of those who knew him. On behalf of everyone at Atlanta United, we send our deepest condolences to Anton’s family, friends and Charlotte FC.”