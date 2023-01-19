Former Atlanta United player Anton Walkes dead at 25

Former Atlanta United player Anton Walkes died from injuries sustained in a boating accident in South Florida. He was 25.
Walkes, who made 70 appearances in two separate stints with Atlanta United, was seriously injured after two boats crashed near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Walkes was found unconscious at the crash site and received CPR from Miami Fire Rescue, but he ultimately died from his injuries Thursday morning.
Atlanta United released this statement Thursday: “Anton was the epitome of a great teammate with a personality that lit up every room he entered. He will be deeply missed by all of those who knew him. On behalf of everyone at Atlanta United, we send our deepest condolences to Anton’s family, friends and Charlotte FC.”
A member of Atlanta United’s inaugural squad in 2017, Walkes also played for the Five Stripes in 2020 and 2021 before he was selected by Charlotte in the MLS expansion draft in December 2021. Before joining Atlanta United, Walkes played in England. He was born Feb. 8, 1997, in the Lewisham borough of London.
“He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte owner David Tepper said in a statement from the franchise. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch.”
Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule
Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.
March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox
March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.
March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox
May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.
May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.
May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1
June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox
July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.
July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA
