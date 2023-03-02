BreakingNews
20-year-old arrested in Gwinnett teenager’s shooting death
Atlanta United still waiting on Giorgos Giakoumakis’ visa

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis didn’t train with the team Thursday ahead of Saturday’s game against Toronto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But manager Gonzalo Pineda said the team is hopeful that Giakoumakis will secure his visa before the game, making him eligible for selection.

Giakoumakis, a Designated Player, has yet to train with the team since his transfer from Celtic was announced Feb. 8 because he has been working on securing his visa. Jackson Conway and Miguel Berry played striker in the team’s 2-1 victory against San Jose last Saturday.

Pineda said if the visa is secured, the team will consider including Giakoumakis on its game-day roster for Toronto. There are several factors in the decision.

“We’ll have to see how the travel is, how much he did with the plan that we sent for him in the gym, how he feels in general,” Pineda said.

