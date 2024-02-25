Atlanta United manager explains why Brad Guzan started in goal

Manager Gonzalo Pineda said he went with Guzan, 39 years old, over Josh Cohen, who was signed in the offseason to compete for the starting spot, for several reasons. Those included Guzan is used to the pressure of MLS, a league in which Cohen has never played. Nor did Pineda want to start Cohen in the season-opening game at the defending champs.

“But I think there’s competition there,” Pineda told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an exclusive interview. “They’re good. I mean, today for me, Brad was very good at things that make us very good. He was good in the distribution. So I think there’s competition there.”

Guzan saved a penalty kick in the second half, his fourth for the team and first since 2019, and shouldn’t be faulted for Columbus’ goal. Guzan made two saves and completed 80% of his 32 passes.

Atlanta United will next host New England on March 9.

“That doesn’t mean he’s going to play the next one or not,” Pineda said of Guzan. “They have to evaluate the performances, as always, but what I can say is there’s competition there.”

Other new faces. Regarding the new players, centerbacks Derrick Williams and Stian Gregersen, and midfielder Bartosz Slisz, Pineda was full of praise. Williams and Gregersen replaced Miles Robinson, who signed with Cincinnati, and Luis Abram, who was on the bench. Slisz replaced Matheus Rossetto, whose contract expired.

Pineda said he liked Williams’ aggressiveness and leadership to keep the back four on the same line and on the same page.

Pineda said Gregersen’s pace and his intelligence, saying that he doesn’t beat himself. Gregersen was called for a penalty kick in the second half that Guzan saved. Pineda said he thought it was a soft call. Gregersen completed 90.6% of his passes. Neither Gregersen nor Williams needed to make a tackle. Each blocked shots that would have been on goal.

Slisz was “outstanding,” Pineda said. Slisz finished with one shot on goal.

“Another 90 minutes of playing alongside each other, still figuring out how we play,” Williams said. “The fight was there. And yeah, I’m looking forward to next game. It’s a bit of a shame that we don’t have a game next week because we really want to kind of put that result behind and kick on and play again. But look, we have another week and a half to go and just on the training field to get better.”

Guzan said there are things that can be improved but he was happy with the new duo ahead of him.

“I terms of it being their first game in an Atlanta United shirt, I thought both of them were very good,” he said.

More Almada. Saturday’s match was Almada’s first with the team this season. He missed the preason because he was successfully leading Argentina into the Olympics.

The lack of chemistry was evident most of the first half. Things improved in the second half. There was a moment when Tyler Wolff found Almada with a backheeled pass near the top of the box. Almada’s shot deflected off a Columbus player.

Almada was credited with two shots, one on goal, and one chance created. Atlanta United created four goal-scoring chances.

“That was first game playing with Thiago,” Williams said. “And just learning him, just trying to get him the ball as much as I can. So every time I see him free, I’m trying to give him the ball because he can unlock and just do some crazy things.”

Pineda said having a week off this early in the season will be good because it will give Almada as well Derrick Etienne and Edwin Mosquera, two players who missed most of the preseason because of injuries, chances to reintegrate within the team.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.