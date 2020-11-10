Atlanta United learns site of Champions League game

As previously reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the team will be able to select players it signed during the current MLS season in the tournament game. That group includes Marcelino Moreno, Jurgen Damm, Erik Lopez and possibly Erick Torres.

Bocanegra said the player pool for the tournament could also include some of the players on Atlanta United 2, as well as Andrew Carleton and Lagos Kunga, who were on loan with other clubs in USL this season.

Clubs will be allowed to submit new 35-player rosters no later than 30 days prior to the upcoming match as long as the players registered by the club didn’t compete in the competition in the tournament for their previous club. From that 35-player roster, clubs will submit 23-player match rosters no later than 44 hours before a match.