Atlanta United can use Moreno, Damm in Champions League

Atlanta United may get some help in trying to overcome its 3-0 loss in the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinal against Club America.
The teams will meet in the second leg of the tournament on December 15 or 16.
Clubs will be allowed to submit new 35-player rosters no later than 30 days prior to the upcoming match as long as the players registered by the club didn’t compete in the competition in the tournament for their previous club. From that 35-player roster, clubs will submit 23-player match rosters no later than 44 hours before a match.
That means that players such as Jurgen Damm, Erik Lopez, Erick Torres (if he’s still under contract) and Marcelino Moreno can be registered by the team for the tournament.
Moreno and Torres have one goal each for Atlanta United. Damm leads the team with four assists. Lopez has yet to play because of rules regarding USL and MLS rosters during COVID-19.
Torres was signed as an injury replacement for Josef Martinez. His contract may expire either at the end of the MLS season or the end of the calendar year.