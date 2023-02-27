Atlanta United hopes to improve shot selection

The tactic worked in the preseason. The majority of the team’s goals came from inside the 18-yard box.

“We are messaging continuously that we want more shots from inside, more from the primary assist zones, more crosses across the box between the goalkeeper and centerbacks or the cut backs,” Pineda said.

But things didn’t work that way against San Jose, which limited Atlanta United’s options by setting up in a low block with either five defenders and four midfielders, or four defenders, one holding midfielder and four more midfielders, according to manager Luchi Gonzalez.

Gonzalez’s tactic resulted in Atlanta United’s shot chart making it look like it had an aversion to being in the 18-yard box. Luiz Araujo was the guiltiest party, with six of his seven shots taken from long range. His only shot taken inside the 18-yard box was his missed penalty kick in the first half. None of his shots were on target.

“I hope we can improve on that,” Pineda said. “But on the other side, we won with two shots from outside the box so it’s one of those where it’s hard to tell your players to not shoot, when they do that. But we want more quality chances that have higher probabilities to be on target. We will be working on that for sure.”

The long-range shots and the lack of off-the-ball runs were reminiscent of many performances in 2022 when the team failed to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Pineda and team captain Brad Guzan disagreed when asked if Saturday looked a bit too much like 2022 Atlanta United.

“Don’t compare anything to last year because I’m telling you now it’s a new year,” he said. “It’s a new team. It’s got nothing to do with last year, OK? So stop that narrative right now.”

Pineda was more diplomatic.

“We were dictating the tempo of the game, which at sometimes needs to be faster and more proactive,” Pineda said. “But at the end of the day what I’m happy with is the mentality of the team. Two goals in end of the game is testament to the top mentality that I want. At times you can win in different ways, today we won like this. We will enjoy and reflect on the film in the next few days and try to correct ahead of the next game.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA