Atlanta United completes sale of Pity Martinez

Atlanta United completed the sale of Pity Martinez to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia on Monday.
Neither side announced the transfer total, but it is believed to be for between $18-20 million. That would give the Five Stripes two of the highest outgoing sales in MLS history. The first was Miguel Almiron to Newcastle in 2019 for $26.4 million.
The sale was announced last week with the understanding that Martinez needed to reach personal terms with the club and pass a medical examination.
“We want to thank Pity for his contributions to our club for the past two years,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement provided by the team Monday. “He will forever be a part of Atlanta United’s history after playing an integral part in our 2019 season in which we lifted two trophies. We’ll look to be diligent in our efforts to fill that roster spot during this window.”
Atlanta United purchased Martinez from River Plate in Argentina in January 2019 for $15.95 million. His current market value, according to transfermarkt.us, is $13.2 million.
Martinez helped Atlanta United win the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in 2019. The team reached the finals of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Martinez finished his career at Atlanta United with 11 goals and 16 assists across all competitions.
Atlanta United President Darren Eales said the club will take the revenue from the sale of Martinez and apply it toward purchasing another Designated Player, likely an attacking midfielder.
The club is 0-0-2 since the sale of Martinez was announced. It will play at Inter Miami on Wednesday. Atlanta United is 3-4-2 this season and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.