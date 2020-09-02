Breaking: Atlanta United selling Pity Martinez to Saudi club

Martinez’s legacy with the club will depend upon your viewpoint.

For every spectacular goal, such as the two against Nashville earlier this season, there would be as many if not more shots nowhere close to being on goal. To be fair, this season he has been more judicious in his shooting compared with last season. Of his 17 shots this season, seven were on goal. Last season, it was 21 of 79.

For every completed “blind” pass to a teammate to run onto, there would be several that would result in turnovers. His passing percentage this season is less than 70 percent, which isn’t good for an attacking playmaker.

And then there were the intangibles: hustle, effort and decision-making. At one point last season, de Boer grew so tired of Martinez’s inconsistencies in those areas that he benched him, describing him as “dangerous” to the team.

If the sale is finalized, Atlanta United’s past two sales of Designated Players would have totaled more than $44 million. Miguel Almiron, whom Martinez was bought to replace, was sold for a reported fee of more than $26 million to Newcastle. Atlanta United doesn’t get to keep all of those revenues. MLS has formulas, and there is money that must be paid to the player’s previous clubs, agent’s fees, etc.