Atlanta United acquires striker Miguel Berry

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s long-awaited third signing was completed Sunday with the reported acquisition of striker Miguel Berry.

Berry, 25, scored 10 goals in 48 appearances for Columbus and D.C. United.

The Washington Post’s Steven Goff was the first to report the trade of $250,000 in General Allocation Money for the player. A person familiar with the MLS franchises confirmed the move.

Berry joins centerback Luis Abram and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis as the three signings mentioned by manager Gonzalo Pineda when training camp opened a month ago.

Berry will likely occupy a supplemental slot on Atlanta United’s roster and will back up Giakoumakis.

Giakoumakis, listed at 6-foot-1, and Berry, 6-3, will give Atlanta United aerial targets. The Five Stripes put in 702 crosses (fourth most in the league) last season.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

