Giorgos Giakoumakis ready to start scoring for Atlanta United

Vice President Carlos Bocanegra was quick to say that Giakoumakis isn’t expected to be the next Martinez, who scored 111 goals. The club bought out the remainder of Martinez’s contract after the 2022 season. He subsequently signed with Miami.

“He’s going to come in and write his own history,” Bocanegra said of the 28-year-old Giakoumakis.

Giakoumakis was on Atlanta United’s radar for a few seasons, Bocanegra said, before they acquired him as a Designated Player. Bocanegra flew to Glasgow to scout him before signing him. Bocanegra said he liked his strength, how he ran across the front of defenders, his movement in the 18-yard box and his hunger to score goals. He has been crowned top scorer in a season at Celtic and in Holland before that with VVV-Venlo. He has 83 goals and 14 assists in 243 appearances as a pro.

Giakoumakis said he liked that Bocanegra personally came to watch him and talk to him.

“That means a lot to me,” Giakoumakis said. “I wanted to go somewhere where I will feel important. I will feel No. 1, I will feel crucial player.”

Giakoumakis will train with the team for the first time Saturday. Bocanegra said they hope the visa process is complete in time for Giakoumakis to be available to play in the season opener Feb. 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Giakoumakis said he watched a lot of MLS games in the past. He also has watched every one of Atlanta United’s games from last season. He said the club was unlucky with the injuries it sustained.

Though Bocanegra tried to downplay comparing Giakoumakis with Martinez, there are similarities.

First, both are passionate. Giakoumakis said he thinks his passion will resonate with the team’s supporters.

Second, similar to Martinez, Giakoumakis can score with either foot or with his head. He said he worked very hard at Celtic to improve his left foot, as well as his combination play with teammates. Bocanegra thinks that Giakoumakis, Luiz Araujo, Thiago Almada and Derrick Etienne will play together well because their skills compliment each other.

Third, Giakoumakis said when he scores, he’s happy. When he doesn’t, he’s not. Martinez was the same.

“I will try to do what I’m doing every single season and score as much as possible,” he said.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA