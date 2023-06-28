Aggressiveness key for Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia

The aggressiveness missing from the first minute of Saturday’s 4-0 loss at the Red Bulls will be needed when Atlanta United hosts Philadelphia on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Red Bulls (5-6-8) were an offensively challenged bunch that was below the playoff line when they outplayed Atlanta United. Philadelphia (10-3-6) is among the best teams in the Eastern Conference and can score from a variety of ways – similar to what the Five Stripes just faced against New York.

Philadelphia presses. It forces turnovers. It attacks. It has scored 34 goals, third-most in the conference behind Columbus and Atlanta United.

“I think consistency is key, I think it has to be on every play. I think it has to be,” midfielder Amar Sejdic said. “We need to demand it from each other more.”

What makes Philadelphia different from the Red Bulls is its diamond-shaped midfield formation, something manager Jim Curtin has used for years. It helped the team reach the MLS Cup last year.

The midfield, designed to squeeze spaces on the field, frequently will leave the wide spaces on the flanks open. Atlanta United has done some of its best work in those spaces this season with wingers Caleb Wiley, Tyler Wolff and fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Andrew Gutman.

Switching the point of attack to move the ball from a crowded side to a player who may be open on the other side was something that Atlanta United worked on Wednesday.

“Those wide areas in playing against a diamond are very important,” Lennon said.

Getting those players open will require off-the-ball movement from players so that the Union can’t smother the dribbler and create a turnover. That dribbler will need options short and long. Efficient midfield rotations into spaces will be very important.

Should Atlanta United lose the ball, Sejdic said counter-pressure will be key. Typically, a team wants to win the ball back within five seconds. It takes aggressiveness.

“How can we be happy, we have the energy to be contagious, where as soon as you lose the ball, one guy presses, the next guy follows, the guy behind him follows,” he said. “And then from there, we recoup the ball and then start another attack. So I think that’s important.”

