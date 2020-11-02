X

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 0

110120 Atlanta: Atlanta United forward Adam Jahn celebrates after scoring a goal against Cincinnati to take a 1-0 lead during the 8th minute Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United Blog | 10 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson and guest Jason Longshore discuss Atlanta United’s 2-0 win against Cincinnati on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

x

Atlanta United coming game

Nov. 8 at Columbus (10-5-5), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts

Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com

About the Author

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.