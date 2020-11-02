Atlanta United shuts out Cincinnati to stay in MLS playoff chase

Atlanta United remains alive in the race for the MLS playoffs.
Goals from Adam Jahn and Marcelino Moreno — his first for the club — were enough to carry Atlanta United past Cincinnati 2-0 Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team snapped its six-game winless streak and scored multiple goals for just the sixth time this season. It improved to 6-0-0 when it scores first and posted its sixth shutout.
The three points for the win gives Atlanta United 22 this season and a ratio of 1 point per game, which MLS announced would be the deciding factor in playoff spots because not all teams will finish with the same number of games played this season. Atlanta United trails ninth-place Montreal by two points and is tied on points with 10th place Chicago, which drew at Nashville on Saturday, and has one point more than D.C. United and Miami, who lost their games on Sunday. Atlanta United can advance to the playoffs if it defeats or ties Columbus next week and Chicago, Miami and D.C. United fail to earn as many points as Atlanta United in their final games. Chicago has two games remaining.
Atlanta United’s starting 11 didn’t include Ezequiel Barco, who hasn’t trained since taking a kick from an Orlando player during Wednesday’s game. He was included on the bench. The starting 11 also didn’t include centerback Anton Walkes. The starters were Brad Guzan, Franco Escobar (back from injury), Fernando Meza, Brooks Lennon, George Bello, Mo Adams, Matheus Rossetto, Jurgen Damm, Moreno, Jon Gallagher (in for Barco) and Jahn.
Atlanta United grabbed a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute on a goal by Jahn, assisted by Damm. The play started with Moreno with the ball on the left. He dribbled toward the center of the pitch. Jahn came back and played a one-two with Moreno, who passed the ball across the field to Damm. He took on Andrew Gutman, beat him, and put in a cross to Jahn, who one-timed his shot. It was Jahn’s third goal and Damm’s fourth assist.
Atlanta United increased its lead to 2-0 in the 27th minute on a penalty kick by Moreno.
The penalty was won by Gallagher, who was fouled by Kendall Waston after he was beaten on the dribble. It was Atlanta United’s second goal from a penalty kick in its third attempt this season.
Interim manager Stephen Glass was forced to use one of his five subs when Adams went down with a non-contact injury in the 30th minute. Jeff Larentowicz subbed in. Glass made another change to start the second half with Hyndman on for Rossetto.
Glass brought Barco and Erick Torres in the 63rd minute for Damm and Jahn.
Atlanta United coming games
Nov. 8 at Columbus (10-5-5), 3:30 p.m., FSSE
