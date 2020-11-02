Atlanta United shuts out Cincinnati to stay in MLS playoff chase

Goals from Adam Jahn and Marcelino Moreno — his first for the club — were enough to carry Atlanta United past Cincinnati 2-0 Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team snapped its six-game winless streak and scored multiple goals for just the sixth time this season. It improved to 6-0-0 when it scores first and posted its sixth shutout.

The three points for the win gives Atlanta United 22 this season and a ratio of 1 point per game, which MLS announced would be the deciding factor in playoff spots because not all teams will finish with the same number of games played this season. Atlanta United trails ninth-place Montreal by two points and is tied on points with 10th place Chicago, which drew at Nashville on Saturday, and has one point more than D.C. United and Miami, who lost their games on Sunday. Atlanta United can advance to the playoffs if it defeats or ties Columbus next week and Chicago, Miami and D.C. United fail to earn as many points as Atlanta United in their final games. Chicago has two games remaining.