Vote: What should the Hawks do with the No. 1 pick?

Hawks land top overall pick in NBA Draft Lottery
Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields smiles after NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announced that the Hawks won the first pick in the 2024 NBA draft, during the NBA basketball draft lottery in Chicago, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By AJC Sports
17 minutes ago

The Hawks have the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.

Despite a 3% chance of receiving the top overall pick, they moved up from the projected spot of No. 10. The Hawks have never won the draft lottery and this will be just the second time in Atlanta history the club owns the first overall pick

Trivia question: Who did the Hawks select the last time they had the No. 1 pick?

Answer: They selected David Thompson with the first pick in the 1975 NBA Draft. He chose to play in the ABA.

With that not a possibility this year, you play Hawks general manager.

What should the Hawks do with the pick? Vote below.

