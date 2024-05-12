Vote: What should the Hawks do with the No. 1 pick?

The Hawks have the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.
Despite a 3% chance of receiving the top overall pick, they moved up from the projected spot of No. 10. The Hawks have never won the draft lottery and this will be just the second time in Atlanta history the club owns the first overall pick
Trivia question: Who did the Hawks select the last time they had the No. 1 pick?
Answer: They selected David Thompson with the first pick in the 1975 NBA Draft. He chose to play in the ABA.
With that not a possibility this year, you play Hawks general manager.
What should the Hawks do with the pick? Vote below.
