Trae Young leads Hawks to strong opening night win vs. Bulls

1. The Hawks dominated offensively. In the first quarter, they posted 42 points on 66.7% shooting (16-for-24 FG) to lead by 13. That pace didn’t slow in the second with 41 points, and the halftime total of 83 points is the most scored in the first half of any Hawks game. They led, 83-59, at halftime, and hit the 100-point mark just after passing the halfway point in the third quarter (overall, they shot 53.8% from the field). Basically, nothing the Bulls did on defense remotely slowed down the Hawks, who were down a few players but could still roll out some skilled offensive lineups (they started Trae Young, Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Danilo Gallinari). It’s true the Bulls aren’t expected to be a good team, but this is still a strong start for the Hawks, who lost to the Bulls three times last year, by an average of 29.6 points. Defensively, the Hawks held the Bulls to 20 points in the third quarter, which allowed them to stretch their lead to 40 before pulling starters later on in the fourth.

2. After a slow preseason, Trae Young looked back to his old self on offense, and looked more active on defense, getting into passing lanes. He scored 27 points in the first half alone, and finished with 37 points, seven assists and six rebounds in about 26 minutes. He only needed 12 shots to get there, and only missed two from the field (10-for-12), going 12-for-14 from the line and 5-for-6 from 3-point range. After the game, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said this was the most fun he’d seen Young have on the court. “It was really fun,” Young added. “It was fun being able to play with a lot of the new guys, and just being able to go out there and put on a show in the first game, it was really good. Not every night’s obviously going to be like this, but it’s really good to have an opening game like this and continuing to get better each and every day is our mindset. Not just satisfied with winning this first game.”