Clint Capela to miss Hawks season opener

Before Wednesday’s game, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said that Capela was just sore. When asked if there was concern that this could be more of a long-term injury, Pierce reiterated that Capela was experiencing soreness.

So it may be something minor, though Capela has a history with tricky injuries. After the Hawks acquired Capela from the Rockets at last year’s trade deadline, he was unable to make his debut due to a nagging right heel injury, which the Hawks officially listed as “right calcaneus contusion/plantar fasciitis.” By the summer, Capela was feeling better, and he was able to play 5-on-5 during minicamp in November and during training camp in December.