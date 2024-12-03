Breaking: Fulton DA Fani Willis ordered to turn over records of Georgia Trump investigation
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Report: Former Hawks All-Star Paul Millsap to retire

Atlanta Hawks Paul Millsap gets high fives from fans after defeating the Washington Wizards 111-101 in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Atlanta Hawks Paul Millsap gets high fives from fans after defeating the Washington Wizards 111-101 in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
By
1 hour ago

Former Hawks big man Paul Millsap reportedly has retired from the NBA, according to an ESPN report.

A four-time All-Star with the Hawks, Millsap helped the team make numerous runs through the postseason, including an appearance in the Eastern Conference finals in 2015. That same season, Millsap helped the Hawks win 60 games, a team record.

The former Hawks forward and center is one of eight players all-time to hit more than 500 3-pointers, while also racking up more than 1,000 blocks and over 1,000 steals.

He also earned All-Defensive second team during his tenure with the Hawks in 2016.

Millsap joined the Hawks in 2013 after seven seasons with the Jazz. He earned his first All-Star nod. That season he averaged 17.9 points 8.4 rebounds, three assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He shot the ball well, making 36.2% of his 3-point attempts.

In four seasons with the Hawks, he put up 17.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

He then signed with the Nuggets in free agency, before playing for the Nets, as well as the 76ers for nine games during the 2021-22 season.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball will miss at least 2 weeks with a left calf strain
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mike Stewart

Hawks rout Pelicans in Dejounte Murray’s return to State Farm Arena
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bucks hold Antetokounmpo out of NBA Cup game at Miami with swelling in left knee
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hawks beat skidding Pelicans 124-112 to extend win streak to 4 games
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks’ Dyson Daniels wins NBA Eastern Conference award for play on defense1h ago
Hawks focus on ball movement to play at a faster pace
Hawks rout Pelicans in Dejounte Murray’s return to State Farm Arena
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photos

Remaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges, ending Georgia’s...
Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip