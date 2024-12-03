Report: Former Hawks All-Star Paul Millsap to retire

Former Hawks big man Paul Millsap reportedly has retired from the NBA, according to an ESPN report.

A four-time All-Star with the Hawks, Millsap helped the team make numerous runs through the postseason, including an appearance in the Eastern Conference finals in 2015. That same season, Millsap helped the Hawks win 60 games, a team record.

The former Hawks forward and center is one of eight players all-time to hit more than 500 3-pointers, while also racking up more than 1,000 blocks and over 1,000 steals.