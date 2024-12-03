Report: Former Hawks All-Star Paul Millsap to retire

Former Hawks big man Paul Millsap reportedly has retired from the NBA, according to an ESPN report.
A four-time All-Star with the Hawks, Millsap helped the team make numerous runs through the postseason, including an appearance in the Eastern Conference finals in 2015. That same season, Millsap helped the Hawks win 60 games, a team record.
The former Hawks forward and center is one of eight players all-time to hit more than 500 3-pointers, while also racking up more than 1,000 blocks and over 1,000 steals.
He also earned All-Defensive second team during his tenure with the Hawks in 2016.
Millsap joined the Hawks in 2013 after seven seasons with the Jazz. He earned his first All-Star nod. That season he averaged 17.9 points 8.4 rebounds, three assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He shot the ball well, making 36.2% of his 3-point attempts.
In four seasons with the Hawks, he put up 17.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
He then signed with the Nuggets in free agency, before playing for the Nets, as well as the 76ers for nine games during the 2021-22 season.
