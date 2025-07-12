Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Myles Turner gets introduced by the Bucks, says he wants to keep contending for titles

Myles Turner wants to keep contending for NBA titles
FILE - Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball series, June 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball series, June 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
40 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Myles Turner wants to keep contending for NBA titles. That's why he decided to challenge an old cliche, one that he doesn't think is particularly accurate.

The Milwaukee Bucks formally introduced Turner — the most significant free agent who switched addresses this summer — on Friday. Turner had spent the entirety of his 10-year NBA career with the Indiana Pacers, who went to the NBA Finals this past season and lost Game 7 of the title series to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I hate when they say the grass can't be greener on the other side," Turner said. "I’m confident enough to say the grass is going to be greener wherever I go."

He'll be greener, anyway: The Bucks have green as their primary uniform color.

“My girlfriend told me I look good in green,” Turner said.

He makes Milwaukee younger and likely a bit more versatile. Brook Lopez, who is 37, was Milwaukee's starting center this past season. Turner is only 29, and even though he's played 10 seasons already may now just be coming into his prime.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers is already convinced that pairing Turner — someone Milwaukee was able to get because it used the waive-and-stretch provision on the final two years and $111 million on Damian Lillard's contract with the team — will work wonders alongside a generational talent like former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“If you could sit down before free agency started and draw the perfect fit next to Giannis, it was a picture of him," Rivers said, pointing to his new center, seated a couple of feet to his right. "I don’t think people get how hard it is to win enough. Just, people don’t get it. Myles and I started talking about it ... and I said, ‘Yeah, winning is hard, man. And it takes everything out of you, and everything has to go right. Health and playing together and the team meshing and the right shot. It just takes so much.’”

The Pacers know that — all too well.

Haliburton had made three quick 3-pointers in Game 7 of the finals, and the score was tied at 16 when he tried to make a move about seven minutes into the first quarter. He blew out his Achilles tendon on the play and will be sidelined for the entirety of the 2025-26 season. And that likely means the Pacers won't be title-contending next season, which surely played some sort of role in Turner's decision.

He didn't get into much of the specifics of his thought process.

”There were alignment issues I think on that side as far as me and them," Turner said. "Out of respect to their organization, out of respect for this organization. I’m not going to speak on that too much. But again, this was just the best decision for me moving forward.”

Turner averaged 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in his 10 seasons with the Pacers.

“We’ve got the best player in the world, we have the best coach in the world, and we have a system in place that can maximize Giannis’ talent, and now we have the best counterpart next to him that maximizes talent even more," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. "And that’s the whole reason why we’ve done what we’ve done, and what we’re going to continue to do each and every time we get the chance.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Miami Heat couldn't hold on in the second half and surrendered a 13-point lead against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Credit: TNS

Kobe Bufkin powers Hawks to win over Heat in Summer League opener

The Atlanta Hawks opened their Summer League play with a 105-98 win over the Heat.

1h ago

Five things Hawks fans should keep an eye on at 2025 NBA Summer League

The Atlanta Hawks have not gone to the championship game in the NBA Summer League in years past, this year could be different.

Hawks make official their trade for Kristaps Porzingis

The Hawks have officially acquired Kristaps Porzingis, who averaged 19.5 points last season, from the Boston Celtics.

The Latest

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Ronald Acuña Jr. replaced in Home Run Derby by Atlanta teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson

8m ago

Boeing settles with a man whose family died in a 737 Max crash in Ethiopia

21m ago

Yankees' Aaron Judge makes pair of outstanding catches, robs Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong of home run

21m ago

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.