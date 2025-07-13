Hawks’ Asa Newell posts double-double, plus takeaways from win over Suns

The 19-year-old looked comfortable from 3, knocking down 3-of-4 shots from deep in rhythm.

Here are some other takeaways:

— After not having his best outing in the Hawks’ Summer League opener against the Heat, second-round pick Nikola Djurisic had a much production Sunday.

Djurisic filled up the stat sheet, with 16 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes.

While Djurisic gave the Hawks a lift on the offensive end, he took a step in the right direction defensively. After picking up eight fouls in Friday’s game, he had just two on Sunday.

The 21-year-old didn’t sacrifice playing aggressively on the defensive end, meeting opponents at the rim to contest shots and force misses.

— Hawks two-way forward Jacob Toppin continued to provide a glimpse into how the team would benefit from his athleticism.

Toppin made several hustle plays and crashed the glass on both ends of the floor.

He had 15 points, had eight rebounds and one steal to follow up his heroics from Friday afternoon’s action.