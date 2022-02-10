Hamburger icon
No moves for Hawks at NBA trade deadline

Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks ended up not making a move at Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The feeling around the front office is the roster is just now coming together, after injuries and COVID-19 upended it in the first half of the season, and they want to see if the team can make some progress with this group as-is.

The Hawks also already made a move Jan. 13, trading Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill to the Knicks for a first-round pick and Kevin Knox. They won seven consecutive games not long after that.

They lost two games in a row in Toronto on Feb. 4 and Dallas on Feb. 6 because of some uncharacteristically clunky offense, but still are one of the top offensive teams in the league by most metrics (including No. 2 in offensive rating at 113.6 and No. 2 in 3-point percentage at 37.6%). The Hawks underachieved in starting the season 17-25, after making the Eastern Conference finals last year and bringing back a nearly identical roster, but have played better as of late.

When asked at practice Thursday if he thinks the Hawks need to add anything at the trade deadline, or if they’re fine as they are, star guard Trae Young said this: “I’m always confident with who I have with me, and I always feel like we have a chance to win, and I feel like with what we have here, we have a chance to do special things.”

