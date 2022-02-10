No moves for Hawks at NBA trade deadline

They lost two games in a row in Toronto on Feb. 4 and Dallas on Feb. 6 because of some uncharacteristically clunky offense, but still are one of the top offensive teams in the league by most metrics (including No. 2 in offensive rating at 113.6 and No. 2 in 3-point percentage at 37.6%). The Hawks underachieved in starting the season 17-25, after making the Eastern Conference finals last year and bringing back a nearly identical roster, but have played better as of late.

When asked at practice Thursday if he thinks the Hawks need to add anything at the trade deadline, or if they’re fine as they are, star guard Trae Young said this: “I’m always confident with who I have with me, and I always feel like we have a chance to win, and I feel like with what we have here, we have a chance to do special things.”