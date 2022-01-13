Hawks trading Cam Reddish to Knicks

The Knicks will also receive Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick (via Brooklyn). ESPN first reported the deal, which the AJC confirmed.

The Hawks selected Reddish at No. 10 in the 2019 draft, a pick they acquired when they traded Luka Doncic (at No. 3 the year prior) for Trae Young (at No. 5). Reddish’s time with the Hawks has been up-and-down, and though he has flashed major potential, injuries and shooting inconsistency muddled his path in Atlanta. His athleticism on defense has largely been a strength, but this year, Reddish hadn’t been consistent on that end.