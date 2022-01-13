Hamburger icon
Hawks trading Cam Reddish to Knicks

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) drives to the basket past Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) drives to the basket past Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Credit: AP

The Hawks are trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks in deal that gives them a protected first-round 2022 pick (via the Hornets) and Kevin Knox, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Knicks will also receive Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick (via Brooklyn). ESPN first reported the deal, which the AJC confirmed.

The Hawks selected Reddish at No. 10 in the 2019 draft, a pick they acquired when they traded Luka Doncic (at No. 3 the year prior) for Trae Young (at No. 5). Reddish’s time with the Hawks has been up-and-down, and though he has flashed major potential, injuries and shooting inconsistency muddled his path in Atlanta. His athleticism on defense has largely been a strength, but this year, Reddish hadn’t been consistent on that end.

MORE TO COME

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

