Wojnarowski offers opinions on Hawks and John Collins, Lonzo Ball

Of course, things can always change before the deadline, as a new offer could be presented, and the situation could shift quickly. But, it seems likely that if the Hawks are going to make a trade, it would not involve one of their main players, which would obviously include Collins.

Regarding Collins, Wojnarowski said: “They are going to keep John Collins. They have played really well under Nate McMillan since he’s taken over as head coach. He’s certainly, the team’s gotten healthier, but I think if they do anything in Atlanta, again, it’s something more around the edges than with their core players. There were discussions with John Collins with a number of teams, but expect him to finish the year with the Hawks.”