Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson listed as day to day with ankle sprain, Hawks release injury updates

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
17 minutes ago

The Hawks released several injury updates Thursday evening, including news on third-year forward Jalen Johnson.

They revealed that Johnson, who left Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers in the third quarter, would be day-to-day with a right ankle injury. The team’s medical staff took X-rays at State Farm Arena that ended up being negative. Johnson will not travel with the team for Friday’s game against the Grizzlies.

As for rookie guard Kobe Bufkin, he had an MRI on Monday in New York as well as a follow-up examination with team physicians Wednesday night. Doctors diagnosed Bufkin with a left big toe sprain and placed him in a walking boot. He will wear the boot for the next 10 days, the Hawks said.

They also announced that center Onyeka Okongwu (left big toe sprain/sesamoiditis) has transitioned out of a walking boot and will be reevaluated in seven-to-10 days.

All three players have been ruled out of Friday’s game at Memphis, along with Hawks star guard Trae Young (left fifth finger torn ligament).

