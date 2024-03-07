Jalen Johnson listed as day to day with ankle sprain, Hawks release injury updates

The Hawks released several injury updates Thursday evening, including news on third-year forward Jalen Johnson.

They revealed that Johnson, who left Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers in the third quarter, would be day-to-day with a right ankle injury. The team’s medical staff took X-rays at State Farm Arena that ended up being negative. Johnson will not travel with the team for Friday’s game against the Grizzlies.

As for rookie guard Kobe Bufkin, he had an MRI on Monday in New York as well as a follow-up examination with team physicians Wednesday night. Doctors diagnosed Bufkin with a left big toe sprain and placed him in a walking boot. He will wear the boot for the next 10 days, the Hawks said.