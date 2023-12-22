Hawks waive two-way forward Miles Norris, sign Vit Krejci to fill open spot

MIAMI — The Hawks have made a series of roster moves to add depth at the wing. The team signed Vit Krejci to a two-way contract and waived Miles Norris in a corresponding move to make room.
The Hawks acquired Krejci last season, but he ended up playing minimal minutes because of the depth the team had at the wing last season. But the team has needed some depth this season with the extended absences of AJ Griffin (personal reasons) and Mouhamed Gueye (lower back spasms).
Krejci gives the Hawks a rotation-ready player, while Norris, who still is a rookie, may need more time to develop.
The 6-foot-8 Krejci last played with the Iowa Wolves, the G League affiliate of the Timberwolves. He averaged five points and six assists in the G League Showcase.
He suited up for the Hawks in 29 games last season, where he averaged 1.2 points and .6 assists in 5.7 minutes.
Though the Hawks have requested waivers on Norris, the forward could remain in Atlanta. The 6-10 forward, who averaged 9.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in the G League, would stay with the Skyhawks should he clear waivers.
About the Author