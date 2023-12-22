Hawks waive two-way forward Miles Norris, sign Vit Krejci to fill open spot

MIAMI — The Hawks have made a series of roster moves to add depth at the wing. The team signed Vit Krejci to a two-way contract and waived Miles Norris in a corresponding move to make room.

The Hawks acquired Krejci last season, but he ended up playing minimal minutes because of the depth the team had at the wing last season. But the team has needed some depth this season with the extended absences of AJ Griffin (personal reasons) and Mouhamed Gueye (lower back spasms).

Krejci gives the Hawks a rotation-ready player, while Norris, who still is a rookie, may need more time to develop.