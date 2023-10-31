Hawks’ Trae Young listed as questionable for matchup vs. Wizards

Credit: Daniel Varnado

The Hawks could be without guard Trae Young on Wednesday for their matchup against the Wizards.

The team added Young to their injury report, released at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It listed Young as questionable with right Achilles inflammation, along with guard Wesley Matthews, who has missed the first four games of the season.

Young played 35 minutes in the team’s win over the Timberwolves on Monday. He scored 24 points and had eight assists in the outing that saw the Hawks come back from a 21-point deficit.

Young could be available to play Wednesday, and the team may make its decision after he warms up before the game.

The Hawks and Wizards tip off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at State Farm Arena.

