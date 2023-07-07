Hawks sign rookies Seth Lundy, Miles Norris to two-way contracts

BreakingNews
The Hawks announced that they signed two players to two-way contracts on Thursday. The team signed second-round pick Seth Lundy and undrafted free agent Miles Norris.

Lundy, the 46th overall pick in last month’s draft, comes to the Hawks after wowing them in his pre-draft workout. The 6-foot-6, 23-year-old wing averaged 10.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over 122 games at Penn State, where he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention during his senior year.

The New Jersey native could provide the Hawks with some ability behind the arc. He knocked down 40% of his shots from 3-point distance last season.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Hawks

Norris also provides the Hawks with a talented shooter from long distance. The 6-10 forward made 39% of his shots from long range and averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals last season at UC Santa Barbara.

Both Lundy and Norris have plenty of competition ahead of them in the rotation at their positions. The Hawks can rule them active for up to 50 games during the regular season but they will likely spend much of the season in College Park with the Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the team.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

With the new collective bargaining agreement, the Hawks can sign one more player to a two-way contract.

They currently have 15 players signed to standard contracts and three players -- Bruno Fernando, Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin -- awaiting what the Hawks will do with their nonguaranteed deals.

For now, Krejci, Lundy, Martin and Norris will play with their Summer League teammates on Friday against the Kings.

