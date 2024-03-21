Hawks say Johnson, Bufkin, Griffin out for at least one week

PHOENIX — The Hawks could be short-handed for their coming homestand.

They provided several injury updates Thursday on rookie Kobe Bufkin and AJ Griffin, who have nursed some bumps and bruises. They also provided more details on Jalen Johnson, who injured his right ankle late in Monday’s game.

Hawks medical staff initially diagnosed Johnson with a right ankle sprain, and the team will re-evaluate him in one week.

Bufkin was re-evaluated Tuesday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex in Atlanta. The Hawks announced that he has made progress in his rehabilitation from a left toe sprain, and doctors will re-evaluate him in a week to 10 days.

Griffin had an MRI on Wednesday, which confirmed a right high ankle sprain. The team also will re-evaluate him in seven-to-10 days.

The Hawks are to begin a five-game homestand with a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday against the Hornets. They also will face the Celtics twice, the Trail Blazers and the Bucks. The homestand ends with a game March 30.