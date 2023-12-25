Hawks say forward De’Andre Hunter remains out for next two weeks

The Hawks ruled out forward De’Andre Hunter for at least the next two weeks.
The team announced that Hunter underwent an MRI on Saturday and will have a non-surgical procedure Tuesday to address right knee inflammation. He will not travel with the team to Chicago for its matchup against the Bulls on Tuesday.
He missed the past two games and has missed five games this season with quad and knee issues.
Hunter has dealt with right knee issues in the past. He tore his lateral meniscus during the 2020-21 season (his second season) and missed 49 games in addition to the majority of the run to the Eastern Conference finals.
This season, Hunter has averaged 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 40.4% from 3 on 4.8 attempts per game.
The Hawks have dealt with a number of injuries this season, but they have optimism that Jalen Johnson could return Tuesday. Johnson has missed the past 13 games with a left distal radius fracture but recently was cleared for a return to practice.
About the Author