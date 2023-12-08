Hawks rule out Trae Young for matchup against 76ers in Philly

PHILADELPHIA — The Hawks will have to face the 76ers on Friday night without Trae Young. The team ruled out Young early Friday because of an illness.

Young did not travel with the team to Philadelphia on Thursday, but there still was a chance he would make the trip. So, the Hawks listed Young as questionable Thursday in the hopes that he would be well enough.

But a person familiar with the situation said that Young still felt unwell Friday.