Hawks rule out Trae Young for matchup against 76ers in Philly

PHILADELPHIA — The Hawks will have to face the 76ers on Friday night without Trae Young. The team ruled out Young early Friday because of an illness.
Young did not travel with the team to Philadelphia on Thursday, but there still was a chance he would make the trip. So, the Hawks listed Young as questionable Thursday in the hopes that he would be well enough.
But a person familiar with the situation said that Young still felt unwell Friday.
Young has strung together a solid nine-game stretch after a slow shooting start. He has averaged 29.7 points per game on 39.2% shooting on 3-pointers since Nov. 15, while averaging 10.9 assists per game.
The Hawks‘ offense has been stronger with Young on the court versus off it, with the team‘s offensive rating dropping from 117.2 to 113.9. Meanwhile, its net rating has gone from 0.9 to minus-1.7.
With Young out, the Hawks likely will bump Bogdan Bogdanovic into the starting lineup alongside Dejounte Murray. With Bogdanovic starting, Hawks reserves Trent Forrest and Garrison Mathews could see an increase in playing time.
The team‘s matchup against the Sixers tips off at approximately 7 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.
About the Author