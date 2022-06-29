ajc logo
Hawks reportedly acquire Dejounte Murray, deal Danilo Gallinari, picks to Spurs

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives past San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

The Hawks added a new chip to their backcourt. On Wednesday evening, the Hawks reportedly acquired guard Dejounte Murray from the Spurs.

Per ESPN, the Hawks dealt forward Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks to the Spurs in exchange for the All-Star guard Murray. The picks include the Hawks’ 2023 first-round pick via the Hornets as well as their own 2025 and 2027 first-round picks. The two sides also agreed to swap picks in 2026.

The Spurs drafted Murray 29th overall in the 2016 NBA draft, and he is coming off a breakout season where he averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He also made 46.2% of his shots from the floor and made 32.7% of his 3-pointers.

The Hawks needed a roster shake up after a disappointing end to last season that saw their early exit following the first round of the playoffs.

