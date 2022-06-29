Hawks reportedly acquire Dejounte Murray, deal Danilo Gallinari, picks to Spurs

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

Per ESPN, the Hawks dealt forward Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks to the Spurs in exchange for the All-Star guard Murray. The picks include the Hawks’ 2023 first-round pick via the Hornets as well as their own 2025 and 2027 first-round picks. The two sides also agreed to swap picks in 2026.

The Spurs drafted Murray 29th overall in the 2016 NBA draft, and he is coming off a breakout season where he averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He also made 46.2% of his shots from the floor and made 32.7% of his 3-pointers.