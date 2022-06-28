Dejounte Murray would be great for Hawks at right trade price

The Hawks ended their tanking era three seasons ago. Young was the prize of that process. He took them to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks finished 10th in the East last season, made the playoffs via the play-in tournament and then were dominated by the Heat in the first round. That series exposed the Hawks’ shortcomings: lack of defensive grit and no playmaker and scorer who produces consistently when opponents deny Young the ball and space.

That’s where Murray comes in. If he joins the Hawks, he’d be their second-best guard. Murray became a much bigger part of San Antonio’s offense in 2021-22 and produced 21.1 points and 9.2 assists per game. Murray’s shooting efficiency was solid and his turnover rate excellent. Three-point shooting is Murray’s weakness, but that wouldn’t be a big problem with the Hawks.

For one, Murray is a strong finisher at the rim. The Hawks don’t have a perimeter player who does that consistently. Also, Murray could run the point for the Hawks so Young could play off the ball more. The benefit would be twofold. Young is an excellent spot-up shooter, and if he has fewer playmaking responsibilities, that would lessen the chances he gets worn down like he did during the Miami series.

Murray is the kind of dogged defender needed to play alongside Young. He collects steals and deflections at a high rate, is a great rebounder for his position and was part of San Antonio’s best defensive lineup last season. Murray has developed in San Antonio’s defense-first culture. If the Hawks acquire Murray, they would hope that his attitude rubs off on his new teammates.

All is not lost for the Hawks if they don’t make a deal for Murray. NBA free agency begins Thursday. Schlenk can make room on the books for a quality free agent by waiving forward Danilo Gallinari by Thursday. That’s when all of Gallinari’s $21.45 million contract for 2022-23 becomes guaranteed instead of $5 million.

If the Hawks waive Gallinari before the deadline, they can sign a free agent to a contract with a salary starting at about $10.3 million without paying the luxury tax. Solid wing players can be had for that amount or less. The players I like include Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Victor Oladipo, Gary Harris, Bruce Brown and T.J. Warren.

Murray is better than those players. Really, it’s strange that the Spurs are willing to trade him. He’s young enough to fit into their plans and makes a reasonable salary. That’s why I’m guessing the Spurs won’t let him go unless they get a big haul in return. The Hawks should be willing to pay a significant price because Murray would make them better. They just shouldn’t go so wild with an offer that Murray would be joining a team with a hollowed-out roster.