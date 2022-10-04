ajc logo
Hawks Report podcast: What to watch for in Hawks preseason

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In episode 44 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report Podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams details what she has seen at practice and previews what to look for in the first two exhibition games.

She also shares an exclusive interview with Jalen Johnson.

Please follow the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

