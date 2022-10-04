Hawks Report podcast: What to watch for in Hawks preseason

In episode 44 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report Podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams details what she has seen at practice and previews what to look for in the first two exhibition games.
She also shares an exclusive interview with Jalen Johnson.
