Hawks look to find solid ground ahead of All-Star break

With less than half the season remaining, the Hawks have a home heavy schedule ahead of them. Their next three home games are against teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference (Knicks, Cavs, Nets). Two of their next three home games against Western Conference opponents are against teams currently with more victory (Timberwolves, Warriors). They are 15-11 at State Farm Arena and have a 14-18 record on the road.

They’ve won two of the three matchups they have played against the Knicks this season and are two games behind them in the standings for seventh in the East. So they also understand the importance of winning Wednesday to clinch a playoff tiebreaker should they need it down the line.

“We know and it’s really important, you know, so it’s a home game,” McMillan said. “Most of our games that are left are here at home. And we talked about how we have to take advantage of this home stretch and certainly with New York coming in and playing and as you mentioned split we have to take care of home court before we go out on this break.”