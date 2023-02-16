X
Hawks’ John Collins exits matchup vs. Knicks due to injury

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 minutes ago

The Hawks could miss the presence of John Collins.

The forward exited Wednesday’s game against the Knicks during the third quarter after taking an elbow to the face while competing for a rebound. He immediately grabbed his head as he fell out of bounds. Though he was available for the team’s next offensive possession, he went back to the locker room shortly after the Hawks called a timeout.

The team designated him questionable to return shortly after, then ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Collins had just made his return from dealing with left hip flexor soreness. He finished the night with eight points and two rebounds.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: AP

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

