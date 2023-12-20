Hawks’ Jalen Johnson cleared to return to full practice

Jalen Johnson has been cleared to return to full team practice and the Hawks forward is nearing a return from a left distal radius fracture, the team announced Wednesday.

Johnson has been out since Nov. 25 and missed 11 games after leaving the game against the Wizards. The team said his status will be updated when appropriate. Johnson has started 12 of his 15 games this season, including his last 10 prior to the injury.

In addition, guard Kobe Bufkin, who has been out since Nov. 2 with a left thumb fracture, has been cleared to return to full team practice.