Hawks flip offseason trade acquisitions, bring in Patty Mills from Thunder

The Hawks flipped the players acquired in two previous trades into a package to acquire veteran guard Patty Mills from the Thunder, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The team dealt Rudy Gay, who they received in the John Collins trade, as well as TyTy Washington and Usman Garuba to the Thunder. The team also sent a second-round pick as a part of the package.

Now, the team has saved roughly $4.5 million in the deal, while also clearing up some of the questions regarding roster space. In dealing three players and taking on one in return, the Hawks now have 13 players under guaranteed contracts, while adding a veteran guard to the fold.

Mills, who has 13 years of experience under his belt, averaged 6.2 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists with the Nets last season. A career 38.9% 3-point shooter, Mills provides not only a veteran presence to the Hawks’ locker room, but also backs up the team’s backcourt tandem in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

He also provides the team a little bit more flexibility, as he has only one year remaining on the two-year contract he signed with the Nets last season.

Here’s a look at how the Hawks’ roster stands following all of their recent moves.

PG: Trae Young, Patty Mills, Kobe Bufkin, *Vit Krejci

SG: Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Garrison Mathews, *Tyrese Martin

SF: De’Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, AJ Griffin, Seth Lundy (two-way)

PF: Jalen Johnson, Mouhamed Gueye, Miles Norris (two-way)

C: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, *Bruno Fernando

*nonguaranteed contract