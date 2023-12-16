Hawks add Bogdanovic, Capela to injury report ahead of Cavaliers matchup

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

The team enters Saturday’s game against the Cavaliers fresh off a win over the Raptors on Friday night. Players often have bumps and bruises that they push pass throughout the season and with the meeting against the Cavaliers coming on the second night of back-to-back games, the team may look to take cautious approach with handling injuries.

This season the Hawks have held veteran guard Wesley Matthews out of back-to-back matchups to try to make sure he does not have a setback, much as they did with Bogdanovic last season. Matthews dealt with a right calf strain at the start of the season.

Matthews did not play Friday night and was not listed on the team’s injury report before the game. The team did not list him on Saturday afternoon’s injury report.

The team already has several players listed as out for Saturday. Hawks coach Quin Snyder and his staff have had to remain flexible with a few players nursing some longer term injuries.

Here is the full injury report for Saturday.

QUESTIONABLE

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain)

Clint Capela (left knee soreness)

De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness)

OUT

Kobe Bufkin (left thumb fracture)

AJ Griffin (personal reasons)

Mouhamed Gueye (right low back stress fracture)

Jalen Johnson (left distal radius fracture)