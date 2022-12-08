Dejounte Murray exits Hawks’ matchup vs. Knicks with ankle sprain

NEW YORK -- The Hawks will not have Dejounte Murray for the remainder of their matchup against the Knicks on Wednesday. The team ruled the guard out with a left ankle sprain after he exited the game midway through the first quarter.
Murray hurt his ankle after a defender did not give him enough room to land. The 26-year-old went to the floor holding his leg. He got up limping and officials reviewed the play. It was ruled flagrant.
The All-Star guard is the latest starter bitten by the injury bug. The Hawks have been without John Collins (right ankle sprain) and De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) for the last two games.
Murray has averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists through 24 games. Over his last six games, Murray has averaged 3.8 three-pointers per game on 49.8% shooting. That’s the third-best 3-point percentage in the NBA since Nov. 25 on a minimum of 40 3-point attempts.
He has made two or more triples in six straight games, the second-longest such streak of his career.
He also ranks fourth in the NBA in steals per game (1.8).
About the Author