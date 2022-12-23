X-factors against the Ravens: Falcons developing a 1-2 punch on offense

With tight end Kyle Pitts on injured reserve, the Falcons needed some playmakers to step forward.

“We have to put those guys in the best positions where the experience in the NFL is not going to be high because they are rookies,” Ragone said. “We have to make sure that we put them in a situation where they can ultimately tilt toward being successful.”

Allgeier had a 76.5% success rate against the Saints, the highest by any running back in a game this season with a minimum of 15 carries, according to Next Gen Stats. He earned plus-61 running yards over expected (RYOE – the difference between actual rushing yards over expected rushing yards) in Week 15 (tied 2nd most).

He leads all rookies with plus-136 rushing yards over expected this season, which ranks seventh overall among running backs.

Allgeier was productive while facing a stacked box on 47.06% of his rushes against the Saints, the fourth highest rate in the league last week.

“As coaches, seeing them evolve from when they got here, when we drafted them to where they are today in mid-December, you grow an appreciation for how they go about (their business) as professionals,” Ragone said.

London, who must shake off the late-game fumble Sunday, has progressed, too.

“It’s hard to have guys, wide, wide open in the National Football League,” Ragone said. “You want guys who are fearless and understand space and you can trust. He’s shown in times, in critical situations those (traits).”

