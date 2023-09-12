Where to watch, listen and livestream Packers at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers (1-0) and the Falcons (1-0), which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: Fox 5 – Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert. Analyst: Jonathan Vilma. Sideline: Shannon Spake.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Miller Pope. Pregame/postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson, with Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain as studio producers.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 229 or the App. Packers channel 384 or on the App. (Games are also available on the SiriusXM App. Fans can find their team’s channel under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab or by searching their team’s name.)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

