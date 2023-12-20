BreakingNews
UPDATE | Federal judge restricts challenge of political maps to Black voters

Where to watch, listen and livestream Colts at Falcons

Falcons players celebrate Atlanta Falcons’ running back Bijan Robinson (7) touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons players celebrate Atlanta Falcons’ running back Bijan Robinson (7) touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By
47 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (6-8) and the Indianapolis Colts (8-6), which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Television: Fox. Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Sideline: Kristina Pink.

National radio: Compass Media Network. Play-by-Play: Bill Rosinski. Analyst: Brian Baldinger

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Miller Pope. Pregame/postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson, with Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain as studio producers at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 85, 225 or the app Colts 137, 380 or the app. (Games also are available on the SiriusXM app. Fans can find their team’s channel under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab or by searching for their team’s name.)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app, NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top